Mother of UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting has outburst in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The mother of a UPS driver who was shot to death in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday had an outburst in court when accused killer was in the room.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of S. East Street, which is between Lenoir and Worth streets – near the intersection with E. South Street.

Stephen Joseph Bynem (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Police said Dylan Scott Wall, 23, was the victim of the shooting. Investigators said Wall was just working his shift when he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told CBS 17 that they heard between seven and eight gunshots. One person described the scene as a “horror movie” and witnessed the arrest.

Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder in Wall’s death.

Bynem appeared before a Wake County judge on Thursday where he was appointed a public defender and will remain in jail without bond.

The court did not determine if this will be a capital case.

During his appearance, Wall’s mother sat in the front of the room and stood up and yelled at Bynem.

Others in the courtroom, including law enforcement, prevented her from getting close to Bynem.

She left the courtroom on her own while apologizing to the judge.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Bynem’s next court date is March 4 at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Wall’s family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Stephen Joseph Bynem in court on Feb. 11, 2021.