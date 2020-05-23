Mother of boy with autism found dead charged with murder

MIAMI — A mother is being questioned in the death of her nine-year-old son who disappeared and was later found dead in Florida, WFOR reports.

She was booked into jail Saturday morning and faces first-degree murder charges while police continue to sort through the details, according to the Miami Herald.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the Miami Herald that Patricia Ripley, 47, eventually admitted she was behind the death of her son.

Family members, friends and neighbors grieved the death of Alejandro Ripley, a nine-year-old with autism.

“We are very, very sad. My wife just started breaking down,” said Boris Ugartechea, a neighbor and friend of the family.

Those who knew Alejandro say he stood out for his happiness.

Antoinette Uribe says her son and Alejandro attended My Kid Therapy Center together.

Employees at the center gathered at a memorial for Alejandro on Friday afternoon.

Uribe said he appeared especially close to his father.

“Alejandro would be so happy to see his dad. He would give him a kiss. They would say ‘I love you,’” Uribe said.

Miami-Dade police said they found the body of a child in a lake outside of a golf and country club Friday morning.

Police say a witness who was walking in the area saw the body and alerted police.

Investigators say Alejandro’s mother told them a Sedan followed her Thursday night just before 9 p.m.

She said the car tried to sideswipe her then blocked her in. She told police that two men got out of the car and demanded drugs, which she didn’t have.

She said the men abducted her son, stole her cellphone and drove away.