Mother of 16-year-old killed in Guilford County crash shares heartbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Three Guilford County families are dealing with a tragedy.

Their children were all in the same truck, as the teenage driver veered off the road.

Troopers say the 16-year-old behind the wheel did not have a license, and that his two passengers were not wearing seat belts.

"I told him, 'I love you.' And he said, 'I love you too, mama. I'll be back soon,'" said Leeann Martin, of her last conversation with her 16-year-old son, Jimmy Miller.

Jimmy and 15-year-old Cheveyo Locklear were passengers in the 2005 Dodge pickup truck.

Troopers said the driver of the truck ran off Bernie Road, hit a tree and flipped over on Wednesday afternoon.

"I never thought he would never come back," Martin said through tears.

She knew something was wrong before she even got a call about the tragic news, so she looked at the GPS tracking device she had on her son's phone.

"It said he was near 10002 North Church Street. He wasn't supposed to be in Greensboro, and something told me to start calling," Martin said. "He was a really good kid. He's going to be dearly missed."

While she deals with the loss of her son, she's also praying for Cheveyo, his family, and the unlicensed driver.

"I know he would never do anything to harm anyone intentionally," Martin said. "Now he has to deal with this for the rest of his life."

Cheveyo has life-threatening injuries. His parents told FOX8 some of his injuries include broken bones, torn ligaments and a face fracture.

They said he had surgery on Thursday.

The driver has minor injuries.

Troopers believe speed was the main cause of the deadly crash.