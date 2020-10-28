Whitsett mother charged with child abuse after 2 babies hospitalized with serious injuries

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A woman faces child abuse charges after two babies were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to Gibsonville police.

On Oct. 15, two children who were younger than 8 months old were being seen for routine care when they were moved to the emergency department of a local hospital for injuries consistent with recent physical abuse.

Medical staff had to perform surgery to treat life-threatening injuries.

The children are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Police were called in to investigate and were able to identify the children’s mother as a suspect.

Heaven Leigh Harlan, of Whitsett, was arrested on Wednesday. She was charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She received a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gibsonville Police at (336) 449-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

