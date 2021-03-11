Mother arrested as police uncover new evidence 10 years after death of newborn girl ‘Therese’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A newborn girl found dead in Winston-Salem about 10 years ago may have justice as officers arrest the mother allegedly responsible for her death, according to Winston-Salem police.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2010, a Planned Parenthood employee arrived at work and found a plastic tub near the entrance to the building.

Inside the worker found what initially appeared to be a baby doll. After looking more closely, it was discovered that it was a dead newborn baby girl.

Winston-Salem detectives responded to the scene and launched an investigation.

The child was mourned by about 120 people as she was laid to rest at Lewisville United Methodist Church on Sept. 29, 2010. The church nicknamed the child “Therese, the little flower.”

Despite investigation, police were unable to identify the child.

About 10 years later, in the autumn of 2020, detectives reviewed the case and evidence again.

During this review, the detectives looked more deeply into certain evidence and developed a new lead.

Detectives worked closely with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and were able to identify the mother of the child.

On Tuesday, police charged Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, with involuntary manslaughter. She was released from custody under a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.