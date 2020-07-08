Mother, 4 children, 2 others accused of stealing $1.1 million through unemployment scheme

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LOS ANGELES — Eight people face charges after they were accused getting more than $1.1 million in an unemployment scheme, according to an indictment obtained by KTLA.

The eight suspect allegedly create fake businesses with the California Employment Development Department only to then collect unemployment from those businesses, totaling $1,106,282.

The alleged scheme ran from February 2013 to July 2016, and the group, at least six of whom are related, created fake businesses like Latasha’s Devining Cleaning Service, Charm Boutique and Infinite Cleaning Service.

KTLA reports the follow people are facing charges:

Donna Givens, 58, of Los Angeles Catrina Gipson, 44, of Moreno Valley (Givens’ niece) Evelyn Taylor, 36, of Los Angeles (Givens’ daughter) Laron Taylor, 34, of Buena Park (Givens’ son) Latrice Taylor, 37, of Buena Park (Givens’ daughter) Raschell Taylor, 30, of San Bernardino (Givens’ daughter) Bianka Logie, 45, of Moreno Valley Vernisha Jolivet, 27, of Indianapolis

Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, they could face up to 22 years in prison.