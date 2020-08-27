Motels and inns high in code violations and crime a focus for High Point city leaders

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point city leaders, in coordination with other agencies, hope to make significant changes to several motel and inn locations in the city.

High Point police have labeled five major hospitality locations within the city that are crime “hot spots.”

They are the Motel 6 at 120 SW Cloverleaf Place, Budget Inn at 200 Archdale Drive, InTown Suites at 2860 N. Main St., Hotel NC at 2000 Brentwood St. and Travel Express Inn Motel at 2429 W. Green Drive.

“Whatever call class we have, it’s in here,” said High Point Interim Police Chief Travis Stroud, regarding the Travel Express Inn Motel. He spoke to city leaders at last week’s public safety meeting. He detailed that in the past two years, police have responded to 481 calls for service at the location.

Fifty-five were criminal processing and 12 arrests were made for major drug violations.

“With the limited resources we have, overall calls for service across the city, yes, I don’t like allocating this many people to one spot,” he said.

With regards to the Travel Express Inn, code enforcement officials detailed a history of problems at the location.

“We’ve had businesses and residents film complaints,” said Lori Loosemore, the code enforcement manager with the city.

Not only have police responded to assaults, drug activity and prostitution, but multiple code violations have also been discovered.

Loosemore detailed that more than a dozen people on site have lived there for more than two weeks, there are wiring issues and empty rooms that are being used as storage facilities.

“It’s not the way the area is supposed to be used … it’s a fire hazard,” she said.

The city has now looked to discuss legal options to take against the owner of the property if the violations are not addressed in a timely matter.

City leaders have also asked that the same process be taken against the other four motel locations.

“This could save time and energy if they look at the top three or four locations at the same time, to see if they can get the process going on all of them,” Loosemore said.

Another area of focus is to find a suitable housing option for those who have had to live at these motel sites for multiple weeks at a time.

