More vaccine appointments opening for Thursday, Saturday at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up more COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Thursday and Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

Seniors, healthcare workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness are eligible for the vaccinations.

On Sunday, March 21 , starting around 8 a.m., appointments will be made available online here for Thursday, March 25, and Saturday, March 27.

Appointments will also be available by calling (336) 360-5260 on Monday, March 22, starting at 8 a.m.

To avoid long hold times from the high volume of calls expected, callers will hear a prerecorded message, and their number will be put in an automatic queue. They will then receive a call back from public health staff.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd., and attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd.

Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.