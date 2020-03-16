More than a thousand families fed as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools prepares for next two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- More than one thousand families in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district were fed on the first day of what could be a long two weeks.

The district opened 80 campuses for students, and their parents, if needed, to received breakfast and lunch meals.

“We want to make sure their lives continue as normally as it possible can,” Sedge Garden Elementary Principal Donald Wyatt said. He welcomed students and their families with a smile and a witty joke or two.

“A smile and a friendly face can go a long way during times of stress,” Wyatt said.

His campus saw a few dozen people come through their doors. Some were current students, while others were students who were now in middle school.

Children received sacked breakfast menus with milk, orange juice, a yogurt cup, fruit and a muffin. The lunch sacks included corn, ham and cheese sandwiches and other items.

Russell Worthen brought his four daughters to get breakfast and lunch.

“Having four kids, it’s much easier to feed them at school than it is at home. They can get a much more affordable meal and well rounded than I can feed them at home,” Worthen said.

District representatives said moving forward they will keep several campuses open. They are currently evaluating which ones were the most active and warrant remaining opened.

Representatives stress that there will be a nearby campus open to any one of those families in need.

They are also working to mobilize some buses to take food to families. The logistics of those routes are still being discussed.

The district will constantly update their website with the latest information on those routes and campus food openings.