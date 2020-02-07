Breaking News
More than 97,000 still without power in North Carolina in wake of storms

"Yesterday's severe storm activity caused significant damage and power outages across the Carolinas. Our crews have begun making repairs and are still assessing damage in the hardest hit regions."

Duke Energy

Close to 100,000 people are without power in North Carolina after severe storms rolled through the state Thursday.

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, 97,601 North Carolinians were still waiting for power to return, according to Duke Energy.

Storm damage in Liberty (Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

These are the Piedmont Triad counties with more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power:

  • Alamance County - 2,080
  • Forsyth County - 6,561
  • Guilford County - 8.884
  • Randolph County - 3,011

Randolph Electric Membership Cooperation says 3,900 members lost power with 1,719 in Randolph County and 1,152 in Montgomery County.

For the State of North Carolina, Mecklenburg was the county hit the hardest with 20,088 Duke Energy customers without power, followed closely by Wake County with 19,882.

Duke Energy says any regions without an estimated restoration time should have one by 12 p.m. Friday.

  • Ramseur Julian Road in the Liberty area (Shana Graham-Crabtree)
  • North Westwood Ave & Smith Dr in Thomasville NC (Rhoda Caulder)
  • Pond overflowing in Sophia (Submitted)
  • Semi trailers blown over in Liberty (Submitted)
