More than 97,000 still without power in North Carolina in wake of storms

Close to 100,000 people are without power in North Carolina after severe storms rolled through the state Thursday.
As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, 97,601 North Carolinians were still waiting for power to return, according to Duke Energy.
These are the Piedmont Triad counties with more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power:
- Alamance County - 2,080
- Forsyth County - 6,561
- Guilford County - 8.884
- Randolph County - 3,011
Randolph Electric Membership Cooperation says 3,900 members lost power with 1,719 in Randolph County and 1,152 in Montgomery County.
For the State of North Carolina, Mecklenburg was the county hit the hardest with 20,088 Duke Energy customers without power, followed closely by Wake County with 19,882.
Duke Energy says any regions without an estimated restoration time should have one by 12 p.m. Friday.