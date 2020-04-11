More than 7,000 hotel rooms will be filled with homeless people at risk for contracting COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 7,000 hotel rooms across California are now available for some of the state’s homeless population, KOVR reports.

$15 million from state and federal funds will help get people with COVID-19 in hotels.

People who have tested positive for the virus will get first priority.

Then those who are waiting for test results, were exposed or are over 65, will be next in line.

“We definitely are opening our doors to serve the community and the vulnerable population of Sacramento. It’s been an issue for a long time,” said David Holmes, the general manager of the Vagabond Executive Inn.

It’s unclear how long the housing program will last or which hotels have been selected to shelter people.