More than 63,000 vaccinated for COVID-19 in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More people in North Carolina continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New numbers Tuesday from NCDHHS show more than 63,000 people are now vaccinated. That’s double the number of people vaccinated the week before, which was around 24,000.

Front line healthcare workers, first responders, and those living in long term care facilities are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine right now under phase 1a in North Carolina.



The Huntersville Fire Department says five of its members have received the vaccine within the past day. Medic in Mecklenburg County also says several of its employees have received the vaccine.

Updated numbers from NCDHHS show 63,571 people in North Carolina have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Wake County leads the way with 7,767 people vaccinated and Mecklenburg County is just behind with 5,577 people.

Numbers from the state show just 17 people in Anson County have been vaccinated. NCDHHS leaders say some counties are reporting data late and there are about 988 people who received the vaccine but didn’t list what county they live in.

As expected, no one in the state has received a second dose of the vaccine, which takes about a three week waiting period.

Back in May, big promises were made with the announcement of Operation Warp Speed at The White House. Nationwide about 2.1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, with about 11.4 million doses distributed.

NCDHHS leaders say they expected the slow rollout and are reminding people through a social media video campaign that the vaccine will be available to everyone who wants it sometime next year.