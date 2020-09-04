More than 5,000 without power in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police issued a warning after a major power outage in the city.
Officers say power is down at the following intersections:
Wendover Avenue and South Holden
South Josephine Boyd Street and Walker Avenue
Spring Garden Road and Chapman Street
North Holden Road and West Friendly Avenue
Police say repairs will be made between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to Duke Energy, power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.
Drivers are asked to find another way through the area or drive with caution.