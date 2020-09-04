More than 5,000 without power in Greensboro (Duke Energy Power Outage Map)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police issued a warning after a major power outage in the city.

Officers say power is down at the following intersections:

Wendover Avenue and South Holden South Josephine Boyd Street and Walker Avenue Spring Garden Road and Chapman Street North Holden Road and West Friendly Avenue

Police say repairs will be made between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to Duke Energy, power is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find another way through the area or drive with caution.