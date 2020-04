More than 4,000 without power in Guilford County after overnight storms (Duke Energy power outage map)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of people woke up in the dark after storms rolled through Guilford County.

Duke Energy reports more than 4,000 customers without power in Guilford County, as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The power company expects electric to be restored by 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The majority of the outages are concentrated in the Lake Townsend area.