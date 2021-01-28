More than 400 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees get COVID-19 vaccine at Novant mass-vaccination site

More than 400 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees received COVID-19 vaccines at Novant Health’s mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall on Wednesday.

Novant Health and WSFCS released the following information on Thursday afternoon:

Through the coordinated efforts of Novant Health and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, more than 400 school district employees received COVID-19 vaccines yesterday at Novant Health’s newly opened mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

“We’re proud to partner with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system to ensure that some of our most veteran educators, bus drivers and support teams are protected in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network. “With students returning to schools in larger numbers over the last few weeks, more teachers and support staff are in school buildings, many for the first time since March. It is vital that our school employees are protected. Today’s event is just the beginning but it’s a strong step in the right direction.”

Tricia McManus, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent, said, “I am so thankful for community partners like Novant Health. Their support and leadership in this effort kicked off the crucial task of vaccinating our employees. Keeping our employees and students safe is the key to keeping our classrooms and schools open so our students can learn. The learning can’t stop, and we thank Novant Health for its unwavering support.”

The event for school district employees was open to anyone who qualified by age under the state guidelines, regardless of whether they were Novant Health patients. Appointments were scheduled in advance to ensure that school staff who were most in need could easily receive the vaccine.

Community members looking for more information about how, when and where to get vaccinated should visit GetVaccinated.org.