More than 30,000 lost power overnight across Guilford, Forsyth counties

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports more than 27,300 people in Guilford County and more than 12,800 people in Forsyth County were without power.

Across the state, more than 83,000 people lost power.

According to Duke Energy, repairs and damage assessment are underway.