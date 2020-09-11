More than 3,000 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19, health officials say

More than 3,000 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 182,286, and 3,023 people have died.

NCDHHS officials reported 1,532 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

In North Carolina, about 938 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state reported that 5,215 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,237 are in use. 5,024 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,558,654 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 5.3% of those tests have been positive.

As of Monday, Sept. 7, there have been 156,652 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).