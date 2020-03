Actual photo of the drug seizure (Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana in a Guilford County drug bust, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were investigating interstate trafficking of narcotics when they intercepted the drugs headed through the state.

They seized 331 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana, as well as 30 pounds of THC concentrate/wax.

The sheriff’s office estimates the street value of the drugs at about $1.5 million.