More than 300 catalytic converters stolen in Greensboro since October

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say thieves are increasingly swiping catalytic converters for the precious metals inside.

Since October over 300 converters have been reported stolen in the city.

Darren Kallam found gaping holes under two vans at his dealership last month.

“We’ve been here a long time. We’ve seen this happen once before. It’s usually when the price of the metal goes up, but you know it is just sad that somebody has got to take other peoples’ property to advance,” Kallam said.

His security cameras caught two people in a two-door sedan crawl under his vans and pop back up with the vehicles’ converters, before speeding away.

“I have honest people that ride through this lot every day, every weekend, and I don’t want to put a fence up to keep those people out,” Kallam said.

Following the thefts, he’s decided to invest in high-definition security cameras with night vision and arm the vehicles in his parking lot with alarms.

Police say there are ways you can protect your property, such as setting an alarm, welding the converter to your car’s frame, or engraving a VIN number on the metal.

Kallam hopes the thieves are caught, so when he closes shop, it doesn’t feel like there’s a target on his back.

“I’d want to say get a job, earn an honest living there are plenty of people out you are hurting. You are not only hurting me individually it’s the whole industry you are hurting,” Kallam said.

Police say many of the thefts are happening at businesses. It can cost upwards of $1,000 to replace the parts.

If you have any information concerning these thefts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.