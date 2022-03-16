GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro City Council approved $500,000 Tuesday night to demolish delipidated, condemned homes in the city.

Between 30-35 rundown homes will be prioritized for demolition after council members received complaints and concerns about properties, including a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm showed FOX8 damage to the home from a recent fire Wednesday morning.

“If you look up through the opening and the burned out portion you can see sky above it, the whole top floor has been burned out and burned up,” she said, pointing to the roof. “It’s collapsing here in the center.”

Greensboro police have responded to two fires in the past nine months at the home. Officers found a decomposed body on the property June 9.

“On a scale of one to 10, this is about a number seven. There are some that are far worse. There are a total of 77 houses on the list,” said Thurm.

She said condemned houses have taken a back burner in Greensboro.

It costs just under $17,000 to demolish a home, and the total cost for the full list is about $1.3 million.

“Had these houses been dealt with in 2011, 2012, 2015, whatever, the cost of demolition would have been far less. There’s just no reason to continue to put it off. We’ll pay more later for this and we’re just exacerbating the problem,” Thurm said.

Nearby business owner Kenisha Curtis is relieved to hear that there will be progress on the property.

“When it comes to safety in downtown Greensboro we definitely want spaces that are free of illegal activity,” she said. “This particular house, even though it once was very beautiful, has become an eyesore. We appreciate the City of Greensboro for putting something there that’s more viable.”

Councilwoman Thurm said the goal is to tear down 30-35 homes before the end of June.

“How we recover these pieces of property and what happens to these lots is yet to be determined. That’s what we’ll be talking about at the strategic planning meeting next week, but the immediate need is to get rid of the hazard and make sure the residents in the area are safe.”