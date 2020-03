Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A crash knocked out power for more than 1,700 people in Thomasville.

At about 6:53 a.m. Friday, a car crashed at the corner of Unity Street and Blair Street, knocking down power lines, Thomasville police say.

Duke Energy reports 1,755 customers were without power as of about 9 a.m.

The company expects to restore power by 9:15 a.m.