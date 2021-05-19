More than 130 missing juveniles found by US Marshals, CMPD over months-long Operation Carolina Homecoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 130 missing juveniles have been located following a months-long operation by the US Marshals and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

On Wednesday, May 19, CMPD was joined by the US Marshals Office, Atrium Health, and Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, who all assisted in ‘Operation Carolina Homecoming,’ which focused on finding missing and runaway juveniles in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

‘Operation Carolina Homecoming’ led to CMPD identifying and locating over 130 juveniles. Most of them had been missing for more than six months. This operation took place from April 26 to May 7.

The missing juveniles were described as ‘vulnerable youth’ who came from either a broken home, suffered from drug or alcohol addictions, or an abusive environment.

Drugs, human trafficking, and prostitution were all cited as reasons the juveniles were considered to be critically missing and high-risk, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The juveniles ages ranged from 14 to 18 and were either returned to their families or DSS.

To provide them with resources for recovery, the CMPD leveraged partnerships with Atrium Health Levine Children’s, Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, the North Carolina ISAAC Fusion Center and Mecklenburg County Child Protective Services.