More than 1,100 Liberty University residential students, employees asked to quarantine; 141 active COVID-19 cases reported as of Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than 1,100 Liberty University residential students and staff members have been instructed to quarantine as of Wednesday as the total number of coronavirus cases at the university reached 184, with 141 of those cases counted as active.

Liberty University’s dashboard says there are 137 active student cases and four active faculty and staff cases within the last 14 days “where the quarantine period has not ended.”

Liberty University has a 14-day cumulative total of 180 COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 15. (Photo: Courtesy Liberty University)

School officials say the active cases make up 0.61% of the campus population, including 0.96% of residential students and 0.05% of residential faculty and staff.

According to the university, 487 on-campus students are currently in quarantine, in addition to the 492 commuters and 139 employees who have been given instructions to quarantine.

Liberty University’s total number of coronavirus cases has increased from four to 184 between Sept. 2 and Sept. 15. (Photo: Courtesy Liberty University)

Liberty’s dashboard says the total number of positive cases at the university has climbed from four total cases — three students and one employee — as of Sept. 2, to 184 total cases — 176 students and eight employees — as of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

For more information on Liberty University’s coronavirus data, click here.