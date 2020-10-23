More than 100 positive COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths now linked to NC church event, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths have now been linked to a Charlotte church event, according to local health officials.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department said there are now 99 positive cases in Mecklenburg County, two confirmed cases in Iredell County, three COVID-19 related deaths, and one other that is now being investigated.

Five hospitalizations have also been connected to the United House of Prayer convocation event that happened earlier this month on Beatties Ford Road, according to Mecklenburg County Health.

Twelve confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Madison Saints Paradise South Senior Living Facility have also been tied to the church event, according to health officials.

The confirmed cases mark the largest outbreak in Mecklenburg County since the pandemic began.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is asking anyone who attended the event or anyone who has come in close contact with someone who attended the event to get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is being offered at the Northwest Health Department on Beatties Ford Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. For more COVID-19 testing sites in Mecklenburg County, please click here.

99 cases now in Mecklenburg County, 2 in Iredell Co, 3 deaths and one other being investigated, 5 hospitalizations all connected to the United House of Prayer convocation event according to Mecklenburg County Health Department, the largest outbreak in county since pandemic began https://t.co/hROY5fp7Xo — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) October 23, 2020

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM