(WGHP) — More stormy weather is on the horizon for Greensboro, Winston-Salem and the rest of the Piedmont Triad, but it should all clear up before Memorial Day.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says a cold front is heading in and will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to late on Thursday.

Those showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue into Friday.

“The cold front that you see out there to the west, that’s going to help us to have a great weekend as it starts to come our way,” Denton said. “It’ll come through in time to clear things out after Friday, but as it comes in late Thursday into Friday, we’ll see some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.”

There’s a 30% chance of pop-up showers Saturday, but Denton says that’s “doubtful.” The weekend is expected to be mostly dry and not very humid.

Memorial Day Monday is expected to be sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s, much better conditions if you’re observing the day with an outdoors remembrance.