More people using free vaccine rides in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More and more people are using state-funded transportation to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Guilford County has seen an increase in people using the service.

The program is geared to cut barriers for people having a hard time getting to vaccination sites.

State-wide, North Carolina Transportation has reported 3,600 trips made to and from vaccine clinics. The free rides have covered more than 31,000 miles.

Through the $2.5 million grant, Guilford County received $73,318.

Leaders with the service said they plan on using every penny to make sure people get both the shots in their arms, and leaders at the Guilford County Health and Human Services Department are anticipating more.

“It’s something that we want to make accessible to the vaccine, to people who need the vaccine, who want to get vaccinated, so I think it’s definitely worthwhile and worth the money,” said Gregory Bush with Guilford County Social Services.

The free ride-shared service is by appointment only. Health and Human Services says to book your transportation appointment by noon the day before your vaccination appointment by calling (336) 641-2561.