More people out and about in Piedmont this holiday weekend as more businesses reopen under Phase 2.5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was another step toward normalcy this holiday weekend as people had a lot more activities to enjoy with phase 2.5 of reopening.

We are also allowed to gather in larger groups inside and outdoors.

A beautiful day, looser COVID-19 restrictions and a holiday weekend: three things helping sales at small businesses in downtown Greensboro.

“It’s been much busier this weekend than previous weekends,” Ethan Wilson said.

Wilson is a server and bartender at Crafted – the Art of the Taco and has noticed a difference in his customers.

“I think people are feeling much more comfortable coming out, and this is the perfect weekend to do it,” Wilson said.

Celebrating 34 years together was a perfect reason for Dave and Laura Limburg to head to downtown Greensboro for the first time in months.

“We were kind of wary. We were thinking if it’s really crowded, we were going to turn around and go somewhere else, but it looks nice so far,” Dave Limburg said.

Closed off sections of South Elm Street kept customers distanced.

“We are seeing a little bit of business from that,” Mariah McFadden said.

McFadden, an esthetician at Greensboro Day Spa, hopes Phase 2.5 will help bring business back.

“I think people are going to be coming in more, so I think it’s a blessing,” McFadden said.

“Usually, if you come on a Saturday, you can’t find parking, but there’s tons of parking it seems like,” Laura Limburg said.

People are expected to be back downtown on Sunday.

FOX8 spoke to the president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, Zack Matheny.

Matheny told said businesses are already back to pre-COVID business.