More families, fans will be able to attend school sporting events as NC eases restrictions

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — More families and fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in the Triad as North Carolina eases some COVID-19 restrictions.

The new executive order will allow 30 percent capacity at outdoor stadiums and fields, and 30 percent capacity inside with a 250 person cap.

Under current restrictions, only 100 people can attend outside events including high school sports.

“I am very happy to hear that. I know there has been a lot of anxiety among parents if they would be able to see their kids play, especially and particularly for football games,” said Valerie Tutuh, who has two student-athletes at Grimsley High School.

Her son is a varsity football player and she said it wouldn’t be the same not being able to support him in the stands cheering and ringing her cowbell.

“It will bring a level of joy that some athletes have not been able to experience over the past few months,” Tutuh said.

At Ragsdale High School, the updated guidelines will mean 2,100 people will be allowed inside.

Athletic Director Deborah Jones said Wednesday that families will have to sit together, and crowding will not be allowed in student sections.

She said the new restrictions will be a benefit for the entire school, especially seniors.

“They’ve missed out on a lot, junior year last year and senior year this year, so I’m really happy for them to come to some kind of normalcy be able to come to the games and see each other outside of school,” Jones said.

The commissioner of the NC High School Athletic Association issued a statement reading in part:

“As we begin relaxing some restrictions on spectators, please diligently work together to keep these opportunities available for student-athletes and spectators by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly. If we continue to work together and respect those around us by following these simple steps, we are confident that our state will defeat this pandemic.”