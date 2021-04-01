More COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

The department has opened up another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

Appointments are available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for next week.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It is important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else, the release said.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd. (attendees should enter off Deacon Boulevard).

Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk-ups will be accepted.