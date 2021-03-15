More COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available Monday evening, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

The department released the following information on Monday afternoon:

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of appointments at approximately 6 p.m. today for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, March 18, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for seniors, healthcare workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

The appointment website is Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine. Appointments will also be available by calling 336-360-5260 on Tues starting at 8 a.m. To avoid long hold times from the high volume of calls that’s expected, callers will hear a prerecorded message and their number will be put in an automatic queue, and they will receive a call back from Public health staff.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

As of March 17, individuals in Group 4, which includes people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk, are eligible to get the vaccine in North Carolina. Vaccinations will continue for Groups 1-3.

All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.