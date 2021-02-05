More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

More appointments will soon open up for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, according to a news release from Forsyth County Government.

The county released the following information about the appointments on Friday afternoon:

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of appointments at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

The appointment website is Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, and 900 appointments will be available for Feb. 11-13. At this time, Public Health is only accepting appointments for those 65 and older and healthcare workers.

All appointments on previous days have been booked. All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

Only those who qualify should make an appointment. Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.

As of Feb. 4, Forsyth County Public Health has administered 22,243 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 17,562 first doses and 4,681 second doses.