More appointments opening up for COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beginning on Saturday, people will be available to sign up for new COVID-19 vaccine appointments opening up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, according to a news release from Forsyth County Public Health.

Seniors, health care workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness are eligible.

On Saturday starting at approximately 2 p.m., 230 appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for Monday, March 22.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.

Vaccination is by appointment-only. No walk-ups with be accepted.