DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a crash, according to Davidson County EMS.

At about 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the crash on Interstate 85 Business northbound in the area of Davidson County Community College.

A moped and Ford F-150 pickup were both heading north when they collided.

The moped rider was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say it’s unclear what caused the crash.