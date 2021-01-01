Moped driver injured in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver was injured in a crash in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Vargrave Street and the U.S. 52 ramp.

A 2008 BMW was turning left onto the U.S. 52 ramp and a moped collided with the front end of the BMW.

The moped driver, a 35-year-old man, was thrown into the windshield of the BMW. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.