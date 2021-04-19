Moped driver in critical condition after crash at Motor Road, Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver is in critical condition after a crash at a Winston-Salem intersection, according to police.

At about 6:03 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Motor Road and Old Rural Hall Road.

At the scene, officers found Charles Owens unconscious. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that Owen was driving a moped south on Old Rural Hall Road while a Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on Motor Road.

Both vehicles went into the intersection at the same time and collided. Owens was thrown off of the moped.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter