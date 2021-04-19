Moped driver in critical condition after crash at Motor Road, Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver is in critical condition after a crash at a Winston-Salem intersection, according to police.

At about 6:03 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Motor Road and Old Rural Hall Road.

At the scene, officers found Charles Owens unconscious. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that Owen was driving a moped south on Old Rural Hall Road while a Chevrolet Traverse was heading west on Motor Road.

Both vehicles went into the intersection at the same time and collided. Owens was thrown off of the moped.