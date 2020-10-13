Mooney’s Mediterranean Cafe in Winston-Salem closes amid pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mooney’s Mediterranean Cafe in downtown Winston-Salem has closed for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant at 101 W. Fourth St. closed in March when the pandemic started.

The owner Ameen “Mooney” David thought about reopening up until recently, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

“This has been something I’ve loved doing. I feel so lucky that I was able to do it, but the restaurant never made the money we expected it to, even in the best of days,” he said.

Davis said the building needed some expensive repairs.

“When we turned off the hood (kitchen fans) in March, it turns out we had a gas leak. And the AC needed repair. We just had a lot of mechanical issues because of this old building,” Davis said.

He started working on the repairs this spring, but became more concerned as the pandemic continued.

“I still don’t feel that it’s safe to open. Part of that is because of my own health issues that put me in a high-risk category (for COVID-19),” he said.