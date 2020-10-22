Months into pandemic, opinions on masks still differ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Masks are the new accessory to our lifestyles since the pandemic started. Scientists and professional describe them as a way to fight back against COVID-19, along with washing hands and social distancing.

Governor Roy Cooper extended Phase 3 Wednesday, which also includes keeping masks mandatory for the state.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen explained recent data shows that there are more clusters and cases, which seem to stem from social and religious gatherings.

“We’re doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus. The simple fact is we can’t do it on our own. Ignoring the virus does not make it go away, it does the opposite.”

Cohen and other health officials with the NCDHHS sent a letter to 36 counties asking them to enforce local and state protocols, that includes the 3 W’S–wearing a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.

FOX 46 spoke with those in the Charlotte community to see if they’ve noticed more mask wearing.

“Grocery stores I pretty much see everyone wearing them, outdoor places, like breweries and things like that, not so much because they’re drinking, but coming in and out, I do see a lot of people obeying the rules,” Kristen Wagner said.

She supports with having people wear masks while in public.

Two women visiting Charlotte agree with Wagner. They say since being in the city, they’ve noticed a good majority following the mask mandate.

“I think when you get outside, you’re seeing people taking it off, but you’re seeing people social distancing,” Mia Soucy said.

“It’s the least we can do to be good citizens,” said Meghan McPhillips.

Miya Goods has mixed feelings about the mask mandate. She believes there should be a three-month break to see how the cases increase or decrease.

“It’s very tedious to bring it into your routine. You have to get your car keys, your mask. It’s a part of your outfit now. It’s another prevention from not getting corona. So I’m pro-mask, but it is what it is right now. We’re in a pandemic.”

For more information on COVID-19 prevention or details on cases throughout the state, click here.

