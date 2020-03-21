Montgomery County identifies 1st coronavirus case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials in Montgomery released a statement Saturday, saying the first case of coronavirus in the county has been identified.

The full statement is provided below:

"Montgomery County Department of Health was notified on the morning of March 21, 2020, of the first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

At this time, the individual is isolating at home and willingly cooperating with public health officials. Montgomery County Department of Health team members are monitoring the individual during this home isolation and are identifying any close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread. To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be shared.

Montgomery County Department of Health will working diligently with other local health departments to identify anyone who has come in close contact with this individual and recommend they be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

Today’s announcement represents an isolated case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County, it is not widespread. The Montgomery County Department of Health is doing everything possible to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the public,” said Mary Perez-Baldwin, Montgomery County Health Director.

We ask that our community continue to follow health guidelines from the State and CDC that are being regularly updated on our website.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the following measures:

● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

● If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with a 60 percent alcohol base

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

● Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your bent elbow

● Clean and disinfect your high touch surfaces with regular household cleaner

● Stay home when you are sick

● Avoid contact with people who are sick"