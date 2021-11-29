What’s on sale for Cyber Monday 2021? These lists will help you find the deals you want

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Most popular

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer: $349.99 at Kohl's (was $429.99) Anyone who loves cooking and baking will have their lives made easier with this quality stand mixer. Whether kneading dough for bread or pizza, mixing cake batters or beating buttercream, this mixer does it all.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV: $139.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you're more likely to stream shows and movies than watch cable or satellite TV, this smart TV comes set with the apps you need.

Women's Sonoma Plush robe: $27.60 at Kohl's (was $46)

You've made it through Thanksgiving, but there's still the rest of the holiday season to go. Relaxing in the plush robe will help you make it through.

13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

See what's hot on Amazon right now. We'll start you off with three, but visit the full story to see our Top 13.

Blink Video Doorbell: 29% off at Amazon

If you'd like to boost your home's security, invest in this video doorbell to stay on top of porch activity like deliveries and visitors, even when you're not home. The doorbell integrates seamlessly with most smart home hubs, including Alexa. Available at Amazon.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer: 20% off at Amazon

An affordable option that doesn't compromise on performance, this Dash air fryer is a popular introductory model. It's ideal for frying and crisping comfort foods without the extra oil and grease, making it a favorite appliance for healthy cooking. Available at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum: $150 off at Amazon

When you invest in a Roomba like this one, you can enjoy effortless daily cleaning. The robotic vacuum offers customizable cleaning cycles through the app, which means users can even tidy up floors when they're not home. Available at Amazon.

Deals on affordable tech for everyone on your list

Let’s be real. Just because something is on sale doesn’t mean it’s affordable. We scoured the web for some hidden tech gems that won’t break the bank.

ELEGOO Mars 2 3D Printer: $44 off at Amazon

This advanced 3D printer uses ultraviolet light to cure specialized plastic resin, and the end result is a generally smoother and higher-resolution print than you can get with traditional filament printing. The premium end product coupled with a steep holiday discount makes this a great choice for serious hobbyists. Available at Amazon.

FURBO HD Treat Dispenser and Pet Camera: $30 off at Chewy

If you're at work or out of town and you know your furry friends are missing you, this pet camera will help you reassure them that you'll be back soon. It comes complete with a treat dispenser, so you can reward your pets' good behavior as they wait patiently to see their human. Available at Chewy.

DJI FPV Combo Drone: $300 off at Amazon

Whether you're interested in creative landscape photography or fun first-person flying, this drone can get you started. With a little practice, it's suitable for pilots of almost any age and notably more durable than drones from years past. $300 off at Amazon.

Here’s the best NEW tech for yourself, your office

In this story, we explore all of the sales on the latest and greatest tech on the market, specifically for you or for your office.

Personal tech deals

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch : $70 off at Amazon

Not just for telling time, this tiny and lightweight yet highly advanced smartwatch can track important fitness data like heart rate, distance traveled and calories burned. It's also the perfect tool for keeping up to date on your smartphone notifications without having to actually pull out your phone. Available at Amazon.

Philips Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: 56% off at Amazon

These over-ear headphones deliver pristine sound and have a dependable build that makes them great for listening at home or on the go. They're known to be highly comfortable for users of various head sizes and are great for various genres of music. Available at Amazon.

Apple iMac: $300 off at Amazon

The Apple iMac delivers a smooth user experience with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and SSD storage. The 21-inch model, which comes with a keyboard and mouse, integrates seamlessly with Apple's streamlined ecosystem. Available at Amazon.

Office tech deals

LabelRange LP320 Label Printer: 32% off at Amazon

Not all label printers are created equal, and this one offers the kind of consistency and dependability that some label printers can only dream of providing. It's quick, accurate and easy to set up and connect to networks and individual PCs. Available at Amazon.

Dell 24-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $55 off at Amazon

There are quite a few PC monitors on sale right now, and this is one of the best deals out there. With bold and consistent colors, a high resolution and dependable build quality, it's great for both working and casual gaming. Available at Amazon.

Dr. Infrared Portable Space Heater: 49% off at Amazon

In the northern hemisphere, the holiday season is synonymous with cold, but this significantly discounted space heater can come to the rescue. It doesn't use a ton of electricity, and since it's super efficient, it can keep your home office from freezing without massively increasing your power bill. Available at Amazon.