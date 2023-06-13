RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — June — it’s a very popular month for weddings, but regardless of whether you’re getting married now or a year from now–you want it all to go smoothly.

The last thing anyone wants on their big day is to be dealing with a business that can’t deliver, or have potential scammers trying to steal your cash.

Weddings are getting more and more expensive.

The average wedding this year is expected to be $29,000, that’s a thousand dollars more than it was in 2022 according to wedding planning platform Zola.

“You want to make sure that you’re going to get what you pay for as soon as you start your planning,” said Nicole Cordero of the Better Business Bureau of the Eastern Carolinas.

With so many moving parts to a wedding, it’s important to be organized and keep track of everything you’re paying for and do your planning months ahead of time.

“You should start researching these vendors early so that you have your date available, and they don’t book up,” said Cordero.

Many wedding complaints received by the BBB involve the timing of the delivery of the products or services, so make sure your vendors don’t have a history of problems. Check references.

A common complaint: products like wedding dresses and wedding favors don’t arrive in time for the wedding.

There were delays in delivery, without an acceptable refund or other recourse.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to know if it was better to go with a venue that kind of offers everything all-inclusive, or could you get better deals if you do it piecemeal.

“It’s totally your choice whether you want to do an all-inclusive venue or one that allows you to pick all of your vendors,” said Cordero. “The BBB recommends asking these venues if they have extra fees.”

For example, some venues have a cake-cutting fee if you bring your own cake, or if you want to bring your own alcohol for the bar, they’ll have a corkage fee.

Before you sign any wedding services contract make sure everything you want is included. Accept no verbal promises.

Other ways to avoid wedding problems:

Understand what kind of guarantees are being offered

Get it in writing

Watch out for unexpected fees

Always pay with a credit card

“If you pay by credit cards and something happens to go wrong, you can have a paper trail,” said Cordero.

There are many scams revolving around weddings. This link from Destination I Do tells you how to avoid the top six scams.

About two weeks before the wedding, confirm all services to verify all of the details agreed upon previously in writing. That will help you head off trouble before your big day.