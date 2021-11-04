These are Greensboro and High Point’s highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Stacker) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Greensboro that don’t require a college degree.

1 / 50Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#50. Electricians

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,520

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

2 / 50Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#49. Sheet metal workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,550

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

3 / 50Canva

#48. Cargo and freight agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,780

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

4 / 50LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#47. Brokerage clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,990

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

5 / 50Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#46. Loan interviewers and clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,020

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($53,960)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($52,670)

— Boulder, CO ($52,430)

– Job description: Interview loan applicants to elicit information; investigate applicants’ backgrounds and verify references; prepare loan request papers; and forward findings, reports, and documents to appraisal department. Review loan papers to ensure completeness, and complete transactions between loan establishment, borrowers, and sellers upon approval of loan.

6 / 50Socrates471 // Shutterstock

#45. Audio and video technicians

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,100

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,390

– Employment: 62,360

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,510)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($77,990)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($73,960)

– Job description: Set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment, such as microphones, sound speakers, connecting wires and cables, sound and mixing boards, video cameras, video monitors and servers, and related electronic equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events.

7 / 50Canva

#44. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,210

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

8 / 50Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#43. Computer user support specialists

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,940

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

9 / 50Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#42. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

10 / 50Pixabay

#41. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,230

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

11 / 50Canva

#40. Tool and die makers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,690

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,520

– Employment: 61,190

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flint, MI ($74,390)

— New Haven, CT ($73,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

– Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

12 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#39. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

13 / 50Rob Kim // Getty Images

#38. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,800

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

14 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#37. Postal service clerks

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,810

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

15 / 50Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#36. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,210

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

16 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#35. Food service managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,480

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

17 / 50David Spates // Shutterstock

#34. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,550

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

18 / 50Pixabay

#33. Photographers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,090

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($75,100)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($74,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,690)

– Job description: Photograph people, landscapes, merchandise, or other subjects. May use lighting equipment to enhance a subject’s appearance. May use editing software to produce finished images and prints. Includes commercial and industrial photographers, scientific photographers, and photojournalists.

19 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#32. Postal service mail carriers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,130

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

20 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#31. Industrial machinery mechanics

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,950

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

21 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,550

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

22 / 50Canva

#29. Construction and building inspectors

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,190

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

23 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,020

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

24 / 50Canva

#27. Chemical plant and system operators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,060

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,460

– Employment: 29,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

— Lima, OH ($84,710)

— Charleston, WV ($76,830)

– Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

25 / 50Canva

#26. Automotive body and related repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,290

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

26 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,490

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

27 / 50Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,050

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

28 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#23. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,130

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

29 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#22. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,340

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

30 / 50Chok Chokchai // Shutterstock

#21. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,550

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

— Columbus, OH ($66,440)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

31 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,710

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

32 / 50U.S. Air Force

#19. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,500

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

33 / 50ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#18. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,640

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

34 / 50Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,780

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

35 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,500

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

36 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,320

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

37 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,730

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

38 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Insurance sales agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,510

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

39 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,680

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

40 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $72,440

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.

41 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $74,780

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

42 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,330

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

43 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#8. Advertising sales agents

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,380

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

44 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $77,660

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

45 / 50Canva

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $79,420

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

46 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,560

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

47 / 50Canva

#4. Transportation inspectors

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $91,730

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

48 / 50Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,980

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.

49 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $97,930

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

50 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Annual mean salary: $112,710

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.