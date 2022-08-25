NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WGHP) — It seems that southern hospitality can only get you so far in life as North Carolina ranks as a below-average tipping state, according to Toast.

North Carolina came in as the 28th ranked state out of 50 with an average tip percentage of 19.5%

Granted, the differences between states are marginal as Indiana ranks first at 21%.

However, the concept of southern hospitality is heavily challenged by the rankings and North Carolina is not the only example of this.

South Carolina was the only southeastern state to rank in the top 10 at 20.3%. The list then gets all the way to number 22 before Virginia makes an appearance at 19.7%.

Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia ranked slightly ahead of North Carolina ranking 24th, 26th and 27th respectively.

A few southern states that ranked noticeably low were Louisiana and Texas at 43 and 45 respectively with Louisiana at 18.9% and Texas at 18.8%.

Kentucky, a geographically controversial state, ranked fifth at 20.7%.

Unsurprisingly, a few states that are known for their lack of hospitality also found themselves towards the bottom of the list.

California brings up the rear ranking dead last at a pitiful 17.5%, nearly a full percentage point lower than the 49th-ranked state in Washington.

New York and Florida ranked 47th and 48th respectively with both at 18.5%.

Another surprisingly low state was Hawaii coming ranking 46th at 18.8%.

It just seems that great vibes do not lead to great tipping.