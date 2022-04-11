(WGHP) — Many creators on the online marketplace Etsy are on strike after the platform reportedly raised costs for shops to sell their products. The strike is set to begin on Monday, the same day that the fees are expected to rise. Many sellers say they plan to end the strike on April 18.

An Etsy Strike website launched shortly before the strike, broadcasting the creators’ demands. The demands are as follows:

1. Cancel the fee increase. 2. Crack down on resellers with a comprehensive plan that is transparent, so sellers can hold Etsy accountable. 3. Give ‘Golden’ support tickets to sellers affected by extreme AI actions (account termination, 45/90 day holds, etc.) 4. End the Star Seller Program. 5. Give all sellers the ability to opt out of off site ads.

The creators also started a petition on Coworker.org. As of April 11, the petition has more than 49,000 signatures.

One of the focal points of the strike has been a new fee structure announced in February. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said the transaction fee will increase from 5% to 6.5% effective April 11.

“We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth,” Silverman said.

The petition also says that Etsy has been marketing sellers using advertisements on other websites and charging the seller an additional 12-15% fee whenever a sale is made through one of these ads. While sellers who have never made more than $10,000 in a year can opt out, those who have made more than $10,000 in a year cannot.

Some creators are specifically calling out the company for tauting record success while increasing the cost on sellers.

California-based Etsy store Starsalts, which has made more than 62,000 sales, posted on Twitter a slideshow of photos addressing the sellers’ grievances.

“Etsy had seen record profits and yet continues to punish the artists that have helped build it,” the seller wrote. “The corporate greed must end.”

Oklahoma-based seller SergleShop, which has made more than 20,000 sales, posted to the online shop on Monday to announce that the shop would close until the 18th.

“I love my shop, and I love hosting on Etsy,” the shop owner, Sara Tisdale, wrote. “I don’t want anyone to stop supporting myself, or other folks who use Etsy to run their businesses. Personally speaking, this is how I put bread on the table. But from April 11th through April 18th 2022, please DO NOT CROSS THE PICKET LINE.”

In a statement to FOX8, an Etsy spokesperson acknowledged the petition and said that the fee is meant to help the company invest in some of the areas of concern mentioned in the petition.

“Our sellers’ success is a top priority for Etsy,” the spokesperson said. “We are always receptive to seller feedback and, in fact, the new fee structure will enable us to increase our investments in areas outlined in the petition, including marketing, customer support, and removing listings that don’t meet our policies. We are committed to providing great value for our 5.3 million sellers so they are able to grow their businesses while keeping Etsy a beloved, trusted, and thriving marketplace.”