Average price of gas in US hits $4, one dime away from all-time record, and likely to climb

(WGHP) — As gas prices crash through the $4 threshold, you may be having flashbacks to 2008.

The U.S. set an all-time record for highest gas prices on July 17, 2008, as the price tag hit $4.103 per gallon in the midst of the Great Recession. Now, prices are inching closer to that record.

GasBuddy reported that the U.S. hit the $4 milestone on Saturday.

“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising – it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before. Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer.”

The highest price isn’t the only milestone that 2022 is threatening to surpass. As of Friday, gas prices rose by 41 cents per gallon, several cents short of the current record of 48 cents per gallon set in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. And Friday marked the second-highest daily rise of all-time nearing the record of 18.1 cents, also set in 2005.

According to GasBuddy, those prices are likely to continue climbing and the U.S. could see new records set within a matter of days.