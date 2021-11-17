Attention TikTok users: Here’s how to claim payments in the $92 million class-action lawsuit

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(WJW) — People who used the TikTok or Musical.ly apps before Oct. 1 could be eligible for payments from a pending $92 million class-action settlement over allegations of data privacy violations.

TikTok issued information online outlining the complaint and settlement, which affects roughly 89 million people, TODAY reports. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to documents on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com, the complaint alleges that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, violated federal and state law by collecting and using personal data without “sufficient notice and consent” in “connection with their use of the Tik Tok – Make Your Day video-sharing application (and/or its predecessor app Musical.ly).”

According to the website, ByteDance denied the allegations.

But if the settlement that’s been reached is officially approved, those who file valid claims could get a cut of the $92 million. Residents of Illinois and those who used the app in Illinois may be entitled to a payment of up to six times more than those of non-Illinois residents, according to the website.

Parents are permitted to file claims for their minor children.

Claims can be filed online or by U.S. mail. Claims must be postmarked or filed online by March 1, 2022.

The amount of the payments will depend on the number of valid claims filed, according to documents.