2021 Thanksgiving travel numbers are less than half of what they were pre-pandemic; gas prices may be to blame

(WGHP) — The economy is bouncing back, but holiday travel may be lagging behind.

GasBuddy released the results of its 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey Tuesday. According to their survey, 32% of Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving in 2021. This is a decline from 2020, when 35% of respondents said they were traveling, and a sharp decline from 2019 when 65% said they were hitting the road.

The national average for gas price is expected to decline to around $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, the highest its been on that day since 2012, when it was $3.44 per gallon.

“Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road,” said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

Seventy-five percent of Americans also say that COVID-19 has had no impact on their holiday plans this
year, up substantially from last year’s 46%.

