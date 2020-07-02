Money for N.C. ‘Freedom Park’ signed into law by Gov. Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two dozen more bills have been signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.

One measure signed on Wednesday locates money to help build a long-planned park to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.

The “North Carolina Freedom Park” will go up in downtown Raleigh.

Another signed measure distributes hundreds of millions of dollars more from North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds.

And universities and colleges are getting relief from some COVID-19 litigation.

Cooper has 15 bills left on his desk that were generated by the General Assembly before they went home last week.