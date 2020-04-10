Mom thanks FedEx driver who sanitized packages for high-risk daughter

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida woman says a FedEx driver went beyond the call of duty by sanitizing the packages he delivered to her home, WPIX reports.

Now she’s asking others to show the same kindness during this bleak time.

Carrie Blasi says it’s a moment that gives her hope.

Her security camera recorded a FedEx employee sanitizing the box he was delivering to her home in Boca Raton after he saw the note on the door saying someone who lives there has an autoimmune disorder.

“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do,” Carrie said.

Emma, her 11-year-old daughter, has type one diabetes.

Emma and Carrie got to thank Justin Bradshaw for thinking of their family.

“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe. And when I saw the sign…the first thing I thought of was Nova because she was a micro-premie. And she’s very high risk,” Bradshaw said.

Justin’s wife Yasmin says Nova was born at 28 weeks. She was one pound and 11 ounces

Bradshaw says cleaning the box for Carrie’s family was a small way for him to help someone else during these tough times.

“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” Bradshaw said.

Carrie says she’s started using the hashtag #belikejustin and hopes others follow his lead.