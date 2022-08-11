A mother and son stabbed each other in their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. (Citizen App)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said.

The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The mom was stabbed in the face, stomach, and arms, police said. Authorities described her condition as critical but stable. The teen suffered wounds to his head and forearm and was described as stable.

Police did not have any information about a weapon. The mom and teen were in police custody, but no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon, cops said.

