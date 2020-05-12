Mom recreates children’s classics to explain COVID-19 pandemic to kids

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A mom in Manhattan has developed a new skill to help her kids handle life in the coronavirus epicenter.

She’s normally a legal marketing attorney, but these days, she’s an amateur children’s book illustrator.

Cloudy with a Chance of Panic Hoarding, Mask and Gloves for Frances, Llama Llama Hasn’t Changed Pajamas and Green Eggs and Wash Your Hands.

These are just a few examples of Stefanie Trilling’s work.

“I’m not an essential worker…as much as I wish I were. I can’t go out and be a nurse or a doctor or a sanitation worker or work in a grocery store. I can’t do those things right now but, what I can do is create art,” Trilling said.

She is a lawyer by trade with no artistic training. The Manhattan mom says her clever paintings were really born out of a way to not only pass time and keep her busy but also to offer a better way to explain the pandemic to her small children.

“I started painting cartoonified coronaviruses,” Trilling said. “My daughter had been talking a lot about what coronavirus meant to her.”

Living in the area of several major hospitals, Trilling says the first few weeks in quarantine with her family were anxiety inducing, not just for the adults but for the kids as well.

“It was really distressing because we knew inside every one of those ambulances was someone who was very very ill,” Trilling said.

This offered the family a distraction. Every night Trilling sits down and starts painting. First with her 5-year-old’s water colors and eventually with her own supplies.

She eventually started posting her illustrated puns on her Instagram page and it’s growing followers.

She hopes to publish her work some day with a little addition: stories of her family’s experience living through the COVID-19 crisis in the country’s epicenter with little ones.

Trilling says she’s trying to partner with some non-profit organizations. She wants to sell her paintings and donate the proceeds.